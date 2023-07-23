Umberto Gandini LIVE on the FB pages of Sportando and Backdoor on 27/7 at 12: send your questions

The president of LBA, Umberto Gandini, live LIVE on the FB pages of Sportando and Backdoor Podcast on Thursday 27 July at 12. Questions and answers with readers, an unmissable opportunity.

We are thrilled to announce that next Thursday, July 27, at 12 noon, we will have a very special guest on Sportando and the Backdoor Podcast. Umberto Gandini, the president of Legabasket, will be with us for a question and answer session live on Facebook with readers.

This is a unique event, never done before. It’s an exceptional opportunity to interact directly with a pivotal figure in Italian basketball. Gandini will be available to answer your questions on the many topics concerning our beloved sport.

Here’s how it works: the event will be broadcast live on our Facebook pages. During the live, you will have the opportunity to ask questions in real time. Our editorial staff will select them. But that’s not all: you can send us your questions in advance, writing them in the comments, and they will be read live. From today and throughout the next week, we will be accepting questions from readers. So, if you have a question for the president of the LBA, send it to us now! Only the most interesting ones will be selected.

This is the time to make your voice heard and let your opinion on the future of Italian basketball be known. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity!

To stay updated on this event and on all the other topics related to basketball, follow us on Sportando and Backdoor Podcast and on our Social channels. We can’t wait to see you on our Facebook Live with Umberto Gandini!