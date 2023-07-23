Home » Storm and storm in Banja Luka Saturday 22 July | Info
by admin
The storm that arrived from the Alps and the northern Adriatic once again affected Banjaluka and other cities and regions in the region.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

Fortunately, it seems to have lasted a bit shorter today and moved east after a few minutes.

The wind again broke trees in the city, and some streets were flooded.


A storm roared through Banjaluka: Again, fallen trees, flooding in some streets (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petkovic

An orange warning for rain, thunder and increased wind, and possible hail has been issued for most areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina for today.

This is the fifth day in a row that the weather alert and extraordinary weather conditions are in effect.

(WORLD)

