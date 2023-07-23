Storm and storm in Banja Luka Saturday 22 July | Info

The storm that arrived from the Alps and the northern Adriatic once again affected Banjaluka and other cities and regions in the region.
Fortunately, it seems to have lasted a bit shorter today and moved east after a few minutes.
The wind again broke trees in the city, and some streets were flooded.
A storm roared through Banjaluka: Again, fallen trees, flooding in some streets (PHOTO/VIDEO)
An orange warning for rain, thunder and increased wind, and possible hail has been issued for most areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina for today.
This is the fifth day in a row that the weather alert and extraordinary weather conditions are in effect.
