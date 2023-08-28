Home » Hydration: which salts in the bottle?
Sports

Hydration: which salts in the bottle?

by admin
Hydration: which salts in the bottle?

💦 Effective HYDRATION? Water alone is not enough, mineral salts are also needed. Their deficiency occurred through sweating creates problems for the body. The lack of some minerals in fact blocks the absorption of water.

So here are which salts to put in your bottle during sport:

🔅 SODIUM (and chlorine): the most important mineral because sweat is lost in greater quantities, especially when you are not adapted to the hot climate. Its deficiency can create a feeling of nausea, vomiting, up to hyponatremia;

🔅 POTASSIUM: together with sodium it results in faster and more effective rehydration. It is no coincidence that after drinking water with sodium, chlorine and potassium, diuresis is lower than after drinking water alone.

🔅 MAGNESIUM: also fundamental. Its shortage is much more widespread than you think.

‼️EMERGENCY BORRACE? 500 ml of water with 4-5 grains of coarse kitchen salt. In order not to leave anything to chance, a powder with an isotonic concentration of mineral salts for sportsmen is the most appropriate choice.

Photo: Valentina Celeste

water bottledehydrationhydrationintegrationcyclingmagnesiumpotassiumrehydrationmineral saltssodium

See also  Sportradar will distribute the rights to the betting data of UEFA competitions

You may also like

US Open: New York gears up for historic...

Santiago Giménez Scores Double as Feyenoord Thrashes Almere...

Iker and Eneko Pou: mountaineering is an aesthetic...

Orioles Star Closer Felix Bautista Placed on Disabled...

The Apu Old Wild West Udine prevails in...

the Blues eliminated in the first round

Colombian Striker Luis Diaz Sacrifices Himself for Liverpool...

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Faces Challenges to Secure...

US Open | US OPEN PROGRAM: Seven Czech...

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Diagnosed with Congenital Heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy