Hydration: which salts in the bottle?

💦 Effective HYDRATION? Water alone is not enough, mineral salts are also needed. Their deficiency occurred through sweating creates problems for the body. The lack of some minerals in fact blocks the absorption of water.

So here are which salts to put in your bottle during sport:

🔅 SODIUM (and chlorine): the most important mineral because sweat is lost in greater quantities, especially when you are not adapted to the hot climate. Its deficiency can create a feeling of nausea, vomiting, up to hyponatremia;

🔅 POTASSIUM: together with sodium it results in faster and more effective rehydration. It is no coincidence that after drinking water with sodium, chlorine and potassium, diuresis is lower than after drinking water alone.

🔅 MAGNESIUM: also fundamental. Its shortage is much more widespread than you think.

‼️EMERGENCY BORRACE? 500 ml of water with 4-5 grains of coarse kitchen salt. In order not to leave anything to chance, a powder with an isotonic concentration of mineral salts for sportsmen is the most appropriate choice.

Photo: Valentina Celeste

