Inter Miami: the last will be the first? – Fofoot

We meet once again ! After Paris, Lionel Messi and the famous French rapper, Booba, will share the same city: Miami. A coincidence that could continue in song, if the Inter of the same name were to interpret on the ground, the intro of the Lunatic album of the Duc de Boulogne, published in 2010: the last will be the first.

“Bring in Leo Messi”

Booba – Leo Messi (Official Clip)



Indeed, the club chaired by former English footballer David Beckham, is not doing well at all. Last of their Conference in Major League Soccer, the herons are thinking more than ever about a boost from their new rookie superstar.

🚨 Lionel Messi presented by Inter Miami!

“Bring in Leo Messi”, we will say like B2O in his single entitled “Léo Messi”, to help this team to finally climb. Freshly arrived in the United States, the Argentinian world champion has promised to qualify them for the playoffs. His friend Kun Aguero:

“It was surprising for everyone because we heard a lot about Barcelona, ​​but in the end the decision was up to him. And I think he was looking for happiness more than chasing after that pressure to win.”explains the former Manchester City and FC Barcelona striker to ESPN journalists:

“Yeah, we talked, I sent him the MLS standings. I said to him “listen to me, your team is last, you better make it climb to ninth or eighth place to participate in the play-offs. He laughed, and said to me “what are you going to teach me? “With me, he laughs … but he also said” we are going to go to the playoffs, we have to participate “.

A new challenge for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi drives in a goal from distance to double Inter Miami’s lead!

Reassured, the supporters of the International Club of Fùtbol Miami are therefore now. Leo Messi did not come to Florida on vacation. He is there to earn a living by the sweat of his brow and his shoes and to advance a franchise that is only 5 years old.

“That the best player in the world decides to come and play there obviously opens up great prospects for growth”recalls Tata Martino, the new coach of the Interists, thereby predicting a sunny future for Miamians. Especially since Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also followed their friend to Miami.

Messi bigger than Inter Miami

Lionel Messi HIGHLIGHTS as Inter Miami advance past Philadelphia Union | Leagues Cup | ESPN FC

However, Inter Miami should unfortunately not change their face anytime soon. Although they are now finalists in the Leagues Cup, carried by a Leo who does almost everything alone, the teammates of the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro will remain for a good while among the poorly ranked in MLS.

There will be no relegation but just a crowd of people who will come to see their captain play, at 34 years old. The Barca legend is already the main attraction of this young squad which doesn’t have much to offer. It will be more a question of the form of the native of Rosario, than the background of his team.

