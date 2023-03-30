Danilo Gallinari, protagonist of il Messaggero, declares that he: «feels better and respects the technical and rehabilitation tables. The road is relatively long but the weekly improvements make me see the field ever closer»

«We work hard every day to bring the leg and physique back athletically to high levels. Following the away team and being with the boys is helping me a lot and all my teammates are following my work and give me a lot of energy every day».

«In the life of an athlete it happens several times to have to start from scratch (she has suffered several serious injuries, ed), I think that to measure yourself you have to see how you get up from falls. The more times I fall, the more my charge and personal motivation increases to get back on top stronger than before»

«Yes, we can win the title. There are two secrets: finishing first in the East and having all the players available during the playoffs».