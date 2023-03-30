Accompanied by singer Wu Kequn’s surprise encore song, the two-day 2023 Hangzhou “Joint Orange Dream Music Festival” came to a successful conclusion amidst the cheers and screams of the audience.

Dreams, Youth, Light and Shadow, Scream Ju Orange Dream Sound Music Festival kicks off

On March 24th, on the lawn of the Academic Exchange Center of Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City, the first “Jucheng Mengxiang Music Festival” pressed the carnival button amidst everyone’s expectations and surprises. Six groups of singers and bands with various styles presented wonderful performances in turn, and together with the music fans who came in the rain, opened this sound wave festival about dreams and youth, light and shadow and shouting.

The Brick Band took the lead in opening the music festival with a song “ska ska ska”, and then SummerSunshine and Spinning Bowling Band, which appeared on the stage, successively ignited the enthusiasm of the audience with their youthful and energetic stage performances. Songs such as “No one is closer to each other than us” and “Tomorrow you will still be by my side” brought by the sound toy band, in the dreamy dance beauty and misty drizzle, the atmosphere of the scene was once pushed to a climax.

The Lu Xiansen Band, which is well-known for “Ten Miles of Spring Breeze”, sang “anti-routine” songs such as “Summer Night Without You But There Is Sea Breeze Blowing” and “Chongqing” for Hangzhou audiences in March. “The coolness of early spring is gone. The finale appearance of the popular singer Guo Ding caused many fans who came here to cheer and scream. “Unknown Whereabouts”, “In the Clouds”, “Before Landing”, “Poignant Land”, “5:15” and “Mercury”, a series of six familiar songs have repeatedly triggered live choruses. The rainy night is more romantic.

Music, food, cheers, and laughter are what a weekend should look like

“Drizzle, grass, that’s what a music festival should be.” On March 25, 6 groups of musicians led by another popular singer Wu Kequn continued to take over and jointly created the second music carnival. David Shu, a native Hangzhou musician, opened the show energetically. He revealed on the spot that the original intention of creating the song “Fat Sausage Loves You” was “because I like to eat fat intestines”; the band Schoolgirl byebye performed “One Night at the Seaside Hotel” and “Love Is” perfectly, with a low voice full of confusion The cannon made the audience mesmerized; following the “Eighty Nine” by the Field Cooperative Band, the Low Absinth Band set off a wave of rock and roll fever, and successively provoked the audience with songs such as “Quick Train” and “Lanzhou Lanzhou”. The whole audience shook their bodies and showed enthusiasm.

The Fine Orchestra, as the penultimate band to appear in the audience, triggered a chorus with one of the representative works “Breathing Decision”, and immediately said “See you in the second half of the Hangzhou tour”. As soon as Wu Kequn, who is both popular and powerful, appeared on the stage, he awakened the youthful memories of the post-80s generation with two popular songs “General Order” and “Big Tongue”. The scene even came to the audience to interact closely with the audience. In addition to classic old songs, Wu Kequn also brought two versions of the new song “Love for the Rest of My Life” to the audience this time. It can switch freely between lyricism and passion, and vividly interprets the song with mature singing skills and chic typhoon. How to “live every day as if it were the youngest day”.

On the stage, the musicians were full of firepower and sang their dreams; off the stage, the audience enjoyed the weekend by eating, drinking and having fun. In addition to this music audio-visual feast, there are also special food areas, creative market areas and container market areas around the venue. Areas such as pyrotechnic specialty food, black-tech interactive experience, and trendy play of Internet celebrity brands are brilliant. While the audience is moving heartily, they also take their families to visit the market and check in. They sit on the big lawn and enjoy the tip of their tongues. carnival.

Taking dreams as horses, rhythmic sound waves. It is worth mentioning that, as one of the important extension activities of the 2023 Hangzhou Dream Town Half Marathon, the “Joint Orange Dream Music Festival” is also a gift for all the “dream runners” running towards the dream horse track. Sincere and sincere. Let all dreams ring with music! Although the first “Jucheng Mengxiang Music Festival” has come to an end temporarily, it belongs to music, dream and youth, and it will continue to move forward!