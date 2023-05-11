Camino a Santiago 2023: 10 gymnasts from Cordoba qualified for the Pan American in Mexico

The dispute of the Selective Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship left the Argentine team that will represent the country in the Pan American Championship in Mexico, with 10 Cordovan women among the 18 members of the team.
The Selective was played at the Estudiantil Porteño clubs, in Buenos Aires, and allowed to outline the representative that will compete from July 9 to 11 in Guadalajara, where places for the 2023 Pan American Games and the World Cup of the discipline are defined.
The competition modality was individual and joint in Senior and Youth categories, and all gymnasts from the Municipality Club classified for Córdoba.
Qualifications for the Pan American Gymnastics
individual modality
Mayor
1. Celeste D’Arcangelo
3. Vargas King Agostina
Trainer: Vanina Lorefice
Youth
2. Camila Arce
4. Clara Squillari
Trainer: Vanina Lorefice
joint modality
Mayor
Ana Laura Acosta
Lara Aimeri
Lucia Arrascaeta
Victoria Cantale Olivero
Pilar Cattáneo
Lucia Gonzalez
Trainers: Lisette Martínez and Huari García