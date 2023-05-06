THE VOO

Voo Brothers

(Psychedelic Rock | Surf Rock)

Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.10.2022

In 2021 the duo released THE VOO from Hamburg released their highly acclaimed debut “Dreamrocknroll”, which convinced with songs like the compellingly grooving “Ain’t No Rhyme Or Reason”. But a little later the incomprehensible happened. Bassist Andrew passed away unexpectedly in early 2022.

Similar to how the remaining members of CAVE IN dedicated the sketchy “Final Transmission” with the last recordings and song ideas to their injured bassist Caleb Scofield as a commemoration, last autumn the remaining half, guitarist Ben, set such a sign.

The double album is called “Brother Voo” and contains not only previously unreleased songs but also demos, B-sides and one or the other live song, in their unmistakable style of influences from psychedelic rock, rockabilly, surf and also garage virtuosically combined like a dream. A lot seems even calmer and more reserved than on the debut, representative of which is the touching demo to “The Nature Of The Beast”.

“Brother Voo” is a beautiful yet sad piece of music that captures the legacy of the duo and whether their potential and talent makes their abrupt demise even more sad. An absolute must for fans of THE VOO.

Tracklist „Voo Brothers“:

1. Do The VOO

2. Starfish Stiletto

3. Me & My Ego

4. Interstellar Afternoon

5. The Rise Of The Surfin‘ Dead

6. High

7. Moonrider

8. The Key

9. HighsNLows

10. Interlude 1

11. Peculiar Pauli (Demo)

12. Interlude 2

13. The Nature Of The Beast (Demo)

14. Interlude 3

15. Deep (Demo)

16. At The Hero Inn (Live at Gängeviertel)

17. Caught Up In Your Ways (Live at Gängeviertel)

18. Rehearsal Room Drone

Total playing time: 82:33

