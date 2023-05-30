«I sold Sampdoria to Radrizzani»- breaking latest news

Of Gregory Spigno

Agreement reached, Sampdoria changes hands. The entrepreneur’s announcement: «I gave in for the good of the company. Good luck to Radrizzani, he is a football man »

On the razor’s edge, after two exhausting days, with the shiver, the agreement is reached. Sampdoria will avoid bankruptcy and will restart from Serie B. There was an understanding between the couple Manfredi-Radrizzani and Massimo Ferrero, who on the gong — shortly after 9 pm — finally accepted the proposal from the new investors. The way is that of a capital increase, not forced because Ferrero, as majority shareholder, has given him his approval. This will allow Sampdoria to stay alive but not to avoid a penalty that should be around 4 points (perhaps something less) to be served on the next championship.

The deadline to pay the first three months of 2023 for members was in fact set for midnight and it is very difficult that the times were respected. What matters, however, is that the board of directors has received a mandate to proceed with the capital increase which will prevent the Sampdoria club from much worse scenarios than the relegation accrued on the field this season. Capital increase of around 35 million euros and was unanimously approved at around 21.20, almost at the end of two days of extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. On Monday, after the summons at 6.00 pm, the “first” meeting lasted just under half an hour. Yesterday the new, decisive appointment, while the parties in question were negotiating in Milan. See also Thrilling final phase: Milan are in the semi-finals - Champions League

«I can confirm the operation – Ferrero himself said to Telenord -. There was no negotiation: they led me to think from the heart. I didn’t take any money or anything. Nothing. I did it for the people, for their salaries, for the fans. This story had to end. I also gave the brand that I paid 20 million to Garrone. Some mistakes have been made, but not by me: I haven’t touched the ball in Sampdoria for 18 months. Stop looking for scapegoats. Straighten them? He is a respectable person who knows how to play football. I wish him all the best but I can say one thing: one day you will regret me». Huge smile from President Lanna, who after the fact met the thousand Sampdoria fans present outside the headquarters together with Alberto Bosco and Roberto Panconi, two other members of the board who worked for months to find the solution. The worst is over.