icardi milan – Tiscali Sport

Mauro Icardi to AC Milan? A story, posted on Instagram and then deleted by Wanda Nara, is making the Rossoneri fans dream. The Argentine striker ended a season on loan at Galatasaray: he will now officially return to Paris Saint Germain.

But the photo shared by his partner and agent – Wanda Nara posing in front of the Milan Cathedral accompanied by the writing ‘Milan’ with an hourglass – made us think of a transfer by the former Nerazzurri captain to the Rossoneri.

Milan, on the other hand, are looking for a striker to shore up the offensive department after the farewell of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Devil, reported on the trail of Marcus Thuram, would also turn the spotlight on Romelu Lukaku in a continuous market derby with Inter. Now, the name of Icardi, who would return to Milan after the Nerazzurri adventure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

