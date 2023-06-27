Biden calls Meloni to reassure her, but the visit is still postponed

ROMA – A phone call when it’s dinner time in Italy, which Palazzo Chigi also underlines to deny a lack of relevance attributed to our country in the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis: Joe Biden, the president of the United States, heard from Giorgia Meloni last night. On the lack of interlocution between Biden and Meloni on Saturday evening, the opposition had argued: “Biden called Sunak, Scholz and Macron but not our premier,” said Matteo Renzi; “We in the US already had Crosetto”, was the reply from the government, through the voice of Undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

