Home » Biden calls Meloni to reassure her, but the visit is still postponed
World

Biden calls Meloni to reassure her, but the visit is still postponed

by admin
Biden calls Meloni to reassure her, but the visit is still postponed

ROMA – A phone call when it’s dinner time in Italy, which Palazzo Chigi also underlines to deny a lack of relevance attributed to our country in the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis: Joe Biden, the president of the United States, heard from Giorgia Meloni last night. On the lack of interlocution between Biden and Meloni on Saturday evening, the opposition had argued: “Biden called Sunak, Scholz and Macron but not our premier,” said Matteo Renzi; “We in the US already had Crosetto”, was the reply from the government, through the voice of Undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

See also  NASA: The crew of the International Space Station loses position in space for half an hour without danger-News-Science Net

You may also like

Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to...

In Russia, the investigation into the leader of...

Home bonus, instructions from the Revenue on building...

Macron to the mother of an unemployed man:...

Lagarde: new rate hike in July

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Lady Diana’s red sheep sweater will be auctioned...

BIME will take Carolina Durante and Cariño to...

Karlos Alkaraz withdrew from the exhibition in Hallingham...

The army of Belarus in a state of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy