Eishockey

The participants in this year’s quarter-finals of the win2day ICE Hockey League have finally been decided since Sunday. The Steinbach Black Wings Linz celebrated a clear 3:0 (0:0 2:0 1:0) victory against the Moser Medical Graz 99ers in the decisive game of the pre-play-off and won 2:1 in the “Best of three “ the last ticket for the round of the best eight.

05.03.2023 20.06

Online since today, 8:06 p.m


(Update: 8:24 p.m.)

After a goalless first third, Brian Lebler gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the deciding game in the 25th minute with a shot from nowhere. Shawn Ouellette-St-Amant successfully rounded the Graz goal a little later and made a small preliminary decision on the power play in the second period (31st).

Graz, who had turned the first game of the series in Linz after being 2-0 down, tried to break through the Linz defense in the final section, but were unable to create any major chances. In addition, the guests found their master in the strong goalie Rasmus Tirronen. Logan Roe fixed Linz’s ascent with the 3-0 (57./PP).

GEPA/Manfred Binder

Christian Engstrand in the Graz goal had to reach behind him three times in the decisive game

Carinthian Derby in the quarterfinals

In the quarter-finals, the Black Wings now meet HC Bozen, who, as the winner of the regular season, decided with his pick for number seven on the seeding list. Defending champions Red Bull Salzburg chose eighth-placed Fehervar for a repeat of last year’s series of finals.

Because third-placed TIWAG HC Innsbruck chose spusu Vienna Capitals as their opponent, EC iDM Villacher SV was left with only arch-rival KAC as their quarter-final opponent. The “Best of seven” series start on Tuesday with the first games.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, Pre-Playoff, Third Game Day

Linz – Graz 3:0

(0:0 2:0 1:0)

Goals: Lebler (25th), Ouellette-St-Amant (31st/PP), Roe (57th/PP)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 4

Final score in the “Best of three” series: 2:1

