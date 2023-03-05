Ivana Vuleta won bronze at the European Championship in Istanbul, so she struggled with emotions.

Source: Athletic Association of Serbia

Ivan Vulet she won bronze medal at the European Championship in the hall in Istanbul. After three continental indoor golds, she took third place with a jump of 6.91 in the competition of younger rivals – British Jazmin Sawyers (28) and Italian Larisa Japicino (20). Ivana jumped 6.91, the champion from Great Britain 7.00, and the silver Italian 6.97. After everything, the heroine of Serbian sports stood before the journalists full of emotions:

“It would be ungrateful… I did my best. There are days when things go easily and days when everything doesn’t go according to plan. I tried to do everything, I was capable of those jumps, but that’s the day. I am very happy that the competition turned out like this, and because of Larisa, we hang out privately. I am very happy for them and somehow, now that I see what they look like when they win their first medals, especially Jasmin, emotions start to work in me too. It’s not always all about the gold. But after everything, I have to be proud, especially in the situation I’m in with an injury… It’s good,” said Ivana Vuleta.

It is known that in the last month, Ivana had a long period of struggle with an injury, because of which she also had a problem at the Serbian championship. Nevertheless, she gritted her teeth and performed in Istanbul, where she won another medal for her impressive resume.