Il Volo for the victims ofUruguayan Ian. Following the tragedy that struck Florida, where in recent days the urge Ian, one of the most violent ever in the USA with winds at 240 kilometers per hour, hit the trio Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto e Gianluca Ginoble decided to broadcast in live streaming the concert scheduled for October 9 at Fla Live Arena of Sunrise Florida, donating the proceeds to charity Red Cross in support of the victims of the hurricane. The concert of the Flight, produced by Live Nation, will therefore be broadcast on the piattaforma StageIt (in Italy from 2.15 on Monday 10 October).

More than 100 people would have tragically lost their lives due to the tremendous storm and many others were injured. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity, water, food, gas and other primary components, causing damage worth thousands of dollars. According to experts, the Ian hurricane is currently the most expensive to ever hit Florida, coming as a storm of category 4 (the Ian Hurgano also hit Cuba and the entire East Coast of the United States).

On October 4th, Il Volo was supposed to perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall of Fort Myers, Florida, but the concert was canceled due to the devastating damage caused by the hurricane. In memory of those who lost their lives in Ft. Myers and surrounding areas, and for all the families whose lives have been destroyed and who are in desperate need of help, Il Volo strongly wanted to collaborate with the Red Cross and with VNUE (the cutting-edge music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience) for the trasmissione in streaming live of the concert in order to raise funds for charity.

“Our first ever show in the US was in Florida at the beginning of our career and we have wonderful memories. Seeing the videos and images of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind, we wanted to find a way to help those people”Declare the three Italian artists. Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, says, “What happened because of Ian, especially in Florida, is heartbreaking. As a person who has roots in South and West Florida, this touches me even more deeply and I am very grateful to be able to work with Il Volo on this important cause and thank them for theirs generosity. We look forward to introducing this fantastic group to a global audience via StageIt and raising money for the Red Cross. ”

Fans can register on StageIt in advance and purchase “NoteWhich they can use to assist virtually to the show. The minimum ticket price is $ 30 (300 Notes) to which you can add an additional donation. To encourage this, the five highest donations will receive special prizes designed by Il Volo for their fans. Currently the trio is engaged in world tour with the orchestra. A concert that combines the classics of Il Volo, collected in the album “10 Years”, And new excerpts from the latest album“ Il Volo Sings Morricone ”dedicated to the maestro Ennio Morricone, an overwhelming journey into the art of one of the greatest composers of the twentieth century. After America, they will perform in Australia and return to Italy in December.