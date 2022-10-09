Home Business Goodbye Apple iPhone 5c/iPad mini 3!Will be officially eliminated: stop all maintenance — fast technology — technology changes the future
Apple’s once-a-generation plastic magic machine, the iPhone 5c, has finally ushered in its retirement.

According to the official memo,Apple plans to retire the iPhone 5c and iPad ini 3 from next month (November 1), meaning it will stop all repairs and services.

In fact, back in October 2020, the iPhone 5c was marked obsolete by Apple and has since been offered only a limited set of repairs. Now, two years later, the iPhone 5c is officially retired.

According to the data, the iPhone 5c was released in September 2013, when it debuted with the iPhone 5s. In an era when all-metal bodies were all the rage, Apple outfitted the iPhone 5c with a polycarbonate body and a colorful back to keep costs down, and 16GB cost just $99 in the U.S. on a two-year contract.

However, this product did not have much success.

In addition, since the iPhone 5c is only equipped with a 4-inch screen and an A6 processor, the system also stays at iOS 12 at most.

-->

