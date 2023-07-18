«I’m waiting for the exams, given for certain a diagnosis that I didn’t have»- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Mauro Icardi dedicates a post to her calling her Lioness, she breaks the silence: I’m carrying out further tests, a journalist gave a diagnosis that I didn’t have yet. I would have liked to speak to my children”

Wanda Nara returns to the disease that has struck her in recent days with a long post on Instagram and which some Argentine media had identified with leukemia. The Argentine manager and showgirl, wife of the footballer Mauro Icardi, does not confirm the diagnosis (nor, unfortunately, clearly denies it), but she says that she is waiting for further tests. “Last Wednesday I decided to carry out some routine tests, like every time I travel or as I do once a year”, and he explains “some values ​​​​were bad, so I made the decision to hospitalize myself to carry out further checks which are went well”. Wanda, from what has been known, had been hospitalized with abnormal values ​​in white blood cells and with an enlarged spleen.

Then the story continues: «On Thursday, again by my choice, I left the clinic to carry out more in-depth studies in a specialist place, to try to get more information on the first tests. Like all mothers, I wanted to hide my fears from my children and my anxieties, above all because I didn’t have a certain diagnosis. Unfortunately, on Friday they received from a journalist the certainty of a diagnosis that I didn’t have either ». And he still assures that he has always talked about everything with his children, «and this would not have been the exception. But I would have liked to have done it with more results and studies in hand, and above all with my time ».

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Maxi Lopez, had flown to Argentina, and her current partner Mauro Icardi on Sunday had published, again on Instagram, a photo together with only a heart and a lion, as if to tell her “Lioness”.

Wanda Nara concludes her message by thanking her friends and those who support her, explaining that she is at home “waiting for further tests according to the advice of the professionals” who are treating her and asks for respect for privacy “especially out of respect for my children” .

Sister Zaira Nara just today returned from Buenos Aires from Ibiza where she was on vacation to be close to Wanda. She was intercepted at the Ezeizam airport and explained: «How am I living this moment? How can I, I come to lend a hand. From afar it’s difficult with all the uncertainty there is. I take the role my sister wants me to fill. Wanda is fine. We support each other as there are many children involved. Many things are said in an excessive way – he continued, joining the stigmatization of the attitude of the media – It would be good if in these cases everyone put themselves in the situation of the other, that they think about how they would like things to be managed if something were to happen to a family member.”

