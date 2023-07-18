Home » There could be energy rationing in Chocó
News

There could be energy rationing in Chocó

by admin
There could be energy rationing in Chocó

Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the National Energy Dispatch Center at the XM company, said that there could be energy rationing in some areas of the country.

The demand has increased much more than expected and the transmission networks are exhausted, says the operator of the National Interconnected System.

And this increase in demand puts already exhausted regional transmission networks in trouble.

In the company’s statement it is clear that this situation has led to the operation of the transmission infrastructure in some areas of the country near the safety limits of the network and that, given the chargeability of the equipment used or the occurrence of failures, the probability of not being able to fully meet user demand is high.

The entity assured that in compliance with the functions under its charge, it has alerted the sectoral institutions and also the market agents about the existence of risk conditions for the safe attention of the demand in the department of Chocó because it presents a high vulnerability to faults, giving rise to continuous demand disconnections.

The same situation occurs on the Atlantic Coast.

“Given the presence of these situations, at XM we have taken operational actions with the network operators that have sometimes allowed us to reduce unmet demand to minimize the high impact in the aforementioned regions, actions that, given the exhaustion of the network and the growth in demand is insufficient,” said Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the National Dispatch Center at XM.

You may also like

The active and healthy caravans

Front page – The Daily Fact

Vice President of Taiwan will attend the inauguration...

Domestic Tourism Soars in First Half of 2021...

Bogota, tourist destination of opportunities for Santa Marta

Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in Activision to 1.9%...

EXAMPLE OF OVERCOMING THAT MOTIVATES « cde News

Fed Investigates United Airlines Emergency Evacuation Slide That...

Ranchers prepare for eventual drought

China Concerns Weigh on Asian Stocks By Investing.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy