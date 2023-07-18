There could be energy rationing in Chocó

Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the National Energy Dispatch Center at the XM company, said that there could be energy rationing in some areas of the country.

The demand has increased much more than expected and the transmission networks are exhausted, says the operator of the National Interconnected System.

And this increase in demand puts already exhausted regional transmission networks in trouble.

In the company’s statement it is clear that this situation has led to the operation of the transmission infrastructure in some areas of the country near the safety limits of the network and that, given the chargeability of the equipment used or the occurrence of failures, the probability of not being able to fully meet user demand is high.

The entity assured that in compliance with the functions under its charge, it has alerted the sectoral institutions and also the market agents about the existence of risk conditions for the safe attention of the demand in the department of Chocó because it presents a high vulnerability to faults, giving rise to continuous demand disconnections.

The same situation occurs on the Atlantic Coast.

“Given the presence of these situations, at XM we have taken operational actions with the network operators that have sometimes allowed us to reduce unmet demand to minimize the high impact in the aforementioned regions, actions that, given the exhaustion of the network and the growth in demand is insufficient,” said Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the National Dispatch Center at XM.