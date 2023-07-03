“Imbeciles have come in…” – Corriere TV

Climate activists distort the final of the 400m hurdles, Sibilio only fourth

A group of climate activists invaded the track during the Diamond League 400m hurdles race in Stockholm. The activists settled down with a banner just before the finish line, forcing the athletes to slow down their run and distorting the finish. First place for the world record holder, the Norwegian Karsten Warholm, followed by Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) and Rasmus Magi (Estonia); a bit of disappointment for Alessandro Sibilio, who was about to finish his race in the top positions but then had to settle for fourth place overall.

Nicola Roggero, who was entrusted with the commentary of the match, incredulous: «Imbeciles have entered, I don’t believe it. Only Warholm wasn’t disturbed, Hiss was on his way to a great second place. These cretins should have respect for athletes who are young like them, they play a sport for which they prepare and instead then maybe risk an injury. I saw Sibilio slow down and I thought he had a physical problem ».

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 8:35 pm

