THREE DEFEITS

—

Francesco Maestrelli (n ° 186), in the first game of his career in an ATP main draw, was defeated with his head held high against the American JJ Wolf (n ° 75) who beat him 4-6 6-2 6-1. Maestrelli showed a decidedly sparkling tennis up to the missed break points at the beginning of the second set, then he was overwhelmed by Wolf’s experience. Giulio Zeppieri (n ° 170) was eliminated by the Turkish Altug Celikbilek (n ° 230) 6-3 6-2. The blue got off to a great start (2 missed break points in the third game and no points lost to serve until 3 all), then started making several free mistakes without reacting. The third Italian of the day, Flavio Cobolli (n ° 164), on the other hand, missed two match points, ahead 6-4 5-4, before being caught up by the more experienced Frenchman Corentin Moutet (n ° 69). The Florentine Cobolli managed to stay alive in the match for over two and a half hours by recovering a disadvantage in the heart of the third set and surrendering after having canceled two match points.