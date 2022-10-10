Matteo plays in pairs with his brother Jacopo, also waiting for the debut of Musetti and Sonego
While waiting for the debut of the big names, including the blues Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego, the first day of the UniCredit Firenze Open opens with the three eliminations of Francesco Maestrelli, Giulio Zeppieri and Flavio Cobolli.
Francesco Maestrelli (n ° 186), in the first game of his career in an ATP main draw, was defeated with his head held high against the American JJ Wolf (n ° 75) who beat him 4-6 6-2 6-1. Maestrelli showed a decidedly sparkling tennis up to the missed break points at the beginning of the second set, then he was overwhelmed by Wolf’s experience. Giulio Zeppieri (n ° 170) was eliminated by the Turkish Altug Celikbilek (n ° 230) 6-3 6-2. The blue got off to a great start (2 missed break points in the third game and no points lost to serve until 3 all), then started making several free mistakes without reacting. The third Italian of the day, Flavio Cobolli (n ° 164), on the other hand, missed two match points, ahead 6-4 5-4, before being caught up by the more experienced Frenchman Corentin Moutet (n ° 69). The Florentine Cobolli managed to stay alive in the match for over two and a half hours by recovering a disadvantage in the heart of the third set and surrendering after having canceled two match points.
Meanwhile Matteo Berrettini received this evening from the mayor Dario Nardella the faithful reproduction of the keys of the ancient gates of the city of Florence. The ceremony took place at the Artemio Franchi stadium, before the start of the Fiorentina-Lazio championship match. A purple fan since birth thanks to his paternal grandfather’s love for Fiorentina, Matteo Berrettini appeared very excited and happy for the honor he received. Today Matteo Berrettini will make his double debut at the UniCredit Firenze Open paired with his brother Jacopo. Their opponents will be the American Maxime Cressy and the Australian John Patrick Smith. The Berrettini brothers have not played doubles together since the Cagliari tournament in April 2021 in which they went to the semifinals by losing to Simone Bolelli and Andres Molteni.
