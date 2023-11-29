in France they are now criticizing him – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

PSG only caught up with Newcastle in the 97th minute. What paved the way for the English was another bad mistake by Donnarumma, protagonist of a season that has not been positive so far

A terrible mistake by Donnarumma paved the way for Newcastle, who at the Parc des Princes ended the first half with a 1-0 lead and were only reached by Mbapp’s penalty in the 97th minute (READ HERE what Milan must do to advance to the round of 16 ). Isak took care of breaking the deadlock, but yet another blunder by Gigio is in the news, having been booed by the AC Milan fans three weeks ago in the match which was then won 2-1 by the Rossoneri.

In Paris, the stadium was silenced by the Magpies’ lead: Isak only had to put a ball that was unfortunately blocked two steps away by Donnarumma into the net. A truly clumsy intervention by the national team goalkeeper on a conclusion from the edge of the area, a central and not irresistible shot. The former Rossoneri player is confirming his bad moment, after the uncertain performance in the 5-2 win over Monaco on Friday. PSG fans forgive him little now. Rmc’s comment is guilty once again. Almiron’s shot seems within Donnarumma’s reach, but the Italian goalkeeper, already guilty of a big foot error last Friday in Ligue 1 against Monaco, let the ball slip away and was crucified by Isak, continued with his report one of the main French media.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

