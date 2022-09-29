Percussion

The first edition of the Cronoscalata dei due sancuari, a cycling race for EPS and FCI members, is scheduled in Pertusio for Sunday 9 October, as part of the patronal celebrations.

The race will start from the center of the town, in Piazza San Firmino in front of the church of the same name, and will end at the Sanctuary of Belmonte, after 4 km, with 340 meters of elevation gain. Ciclistica Pertusiese, which promoted the initiative (together with the Municipality, Pro Loco and Sutalatur Bike Salassa), relied on the experience of fellow countryman Giovanni Ellena, sports director of the Drone Hopper-Androni toys: “We thought about the rise to Belmonte, a place dear to all Pertusians and the destination of many trips, outings and pilgrimages of our people – explains Ellena -, also to make the town and the sanctuary better known. The time trial formula allows us to have a minimal impact on traffic and is logistically manageable without too many difficulties ».

The route is challenging, but affordable for anyone with a minimum of training and a pinch of confidence with the climbs: already in the first 500 meters there is a ramp at 18%, then the climb continues on slopes of 12-14% , before another wheelie at 18. The second kilometer is the most affordable, then the road starts to rear up and never flattens, remaining between 8 and 14%, until the finish straight. Registrations will be collected on the day of the race, starting at 9 in Piazza San Firmino. At 10.30 the start of the first athlete, then all the others, with one minute intervals. The registration price is set at 12 euros and prizes are foreseen (in addition to the gift for all participants) for the best three classified in each category. The overall winner will receive the trophy represented by a terracotta whistle, a typical product of Pertusian craftsmanship which has become, over time, a symbol of the town. For info: [email protected] –

Federico Bona