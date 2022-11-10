“Five years of disqualification, plus a request for banning from every rank and category of the FIGC”. This is what we read in the statement of the sports judge, who punished a Juventus Domo player, Niccolò Falcioni, guilty of hitting an opponent in the face with an elbow who rejoiced for a goal scored by his team, Dufour Varallo. During the match the referee had only warned Falcioni, not having understood the gravity of his gesture. In the supplement to the report, however, the referee wrote that it was “violent and unsportsmanlike conduct, but that he did not proceed with the expulsion of the player as he or his assistants had not directly seen his gesture”. To make up for it, however, the mobile phones of the spectators in the stands took care of it. And for the first time in the Promotion, the “TV test” took care of helping the sports judge.

The judge was in fact able to disqualify the Juventus player Domo because “the conduct of Niccolò Falcioni was filmed by several people and became known to all, given that the video – by Vco Azzurra TV – of his violent and unjustifiable voluntary elbow to face of Testori, “guilty” of having rejoiced at the momentary advantage of his team, was published on the websites of the major newspapers, both local and national, sporting and otherwise. The seriousness of Falcioni’s gesture, and its consequences both short and long term for the daily life of the victim, cannot in the opinion of this judge go unnoticed and unpunished only because fortuitously not immediately perceived by the referee and his assistants “. Therefore, here are the reasons for such a heavy disqualification: “the wickedness and gratuitousness of the violent conduct perpetrated, unacceptable by a sportsman who wants to deem himself worthy of this appellation, require the adoption of the sanction of disqualification and inhibition in its maximum edict. , ie 5 years, with a request for the expulsion of the member Niccolò Falcioni from any rank and category of the FIGC “.