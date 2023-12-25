In the 21st round of the CBA regular season, Shanxi team lost to Zhejiang team 112:129-Xinhuanet

On Christmas Eve, Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team gives Christmas gifts to its opponents

On December 24th, the Shanxi Fenjiu Men’s Basketball Team faced off against the Zhejiang Chouzhou Financial Rental Men’s Basketball Team in the 21st round of the CBA regular season. Despite their best efforts, the Shanxi team ultimately lost to Zhejiang with a final score of 112:129, handing their opponents an 11-game winning streak as a Christmas gift.

Prior to the game, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Men’s Basketball Team had already secured 10 consecutive victories, making them a formidable opponent for the Shanxi team. The head-to-head data also showed a clear advantage for the Zhejiang team in previous matchups, adding to the pressure for Shanxi to perform.

The game started with the Zhejiang team taking control with a fast break, but the Shanxi team managed to rally and end the first quarter with a narrow lead. However, in the second quarter, the Zhejiang team pulled ahead and continued to expand their lead throughout the game, ultimately securing a decisive victory.

After the game, Shanxi men’s basketball coach Yang Xuezeng attributed the loss to the team’s inability to maintain high intensity and concentration for the full 48 minutes of the game. He acknowledged that the team has its own internal issues to address and emphasized the need for more experience and maturity.

Looking ahead, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team will have two away games on December 28th and 30th, facing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team and Jilin Men’s Basketball Team, respectively. These games will mark the end of the team’s 2023 season, and they will be looking to finish on a strong note.

Overall, despite the loss, the Shanxi team remains focused on improving and overcoming their challenges as they continue through the season. (Reporter Li Peipei)

