Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold 1.8 million copies

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sales Exceed 1.8 Million Copies Worldwide

Sega’s Yakuza series has continued to gain popularity outside of Japan, and the latest sales figures for Yakuza: Like a Dragon prove just that. According to recent reports, the game has sold a whopping 1.8 million copies across all markets and platforms, cementing its status as a global phenomenon.

Out of the total sales, 400,000 units were sold in Japan, while a staggering 1.4 million units were sold outside of Japan. The game’s availability on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass has also contributed to its success, indicating that the actual number of players could be even higher than the reported sales figure.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Furthermore, the highly anticipated sequel, Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is set to release on the same platforms on January 26th, adding to the excitement surrounding the popular franchise.

As the Yakuza series continues to make waves in the gaming industry, the impressive sales figures for Yakuza: Like a Dragon are a testament to its widespread appeal and growing fan base. With its engaging storyline and immersive gameplay, the Yakuza series is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of gaming.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

