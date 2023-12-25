Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours

Effective Grandma’s Remedies for Lazy Bowel

Are you struggling with infrequent bowel movements? It could be a sign of a lazy intestine, a common disorder that presents itself with symptoms such as bloating, stomach ache, difficulty evacuating, and general malaise. Rather than turning to medications, there are natural remedies to help bring your intestine back into balance.

A balanced diet rich in fiber is key, but you can also turn to natural laxatives to help stimulate your intestine. Olive oil, flax seeds, dried plums, and beets are all effective grandma’s remedies that can help promote regularity.

For instance, taking a teaspoon of olive oil and lemon juice in the morning can help improve colon health, while flax seeds can be added to water and left overnight to create a mucilaginous mixture that softens stool. Dried plums and beets also contain properties that can help combat constipation.

In addition to these natural laxatives, there are general rules you can follow to help combat lazy intestines and promote regularity. Drinking plenty of water, planning a daily time for bowel movements, controlling your breathing, consuming a diet rich in fiber, exercising, consuming less protein, and reducing stress are all important factors to consider.

Rather than turning to chemical laxatives, consider these effective grandmother’s remedies and lifestyle changes to help combat a lazy intestine and promote regularity in a natural way. It’s important to prioritize your digestive health and consider natural solutions before resorting to medications with potential side effects.

