Accident with seven cars and twelve injured on the A1 – News

The rear-end collision happened shortly before 12 p.m. between the Wuppertal-Süd/Langerfeld junction and the Wuppertal-Nord motorway junction. The Schwelm fire department announced this in a press release.

During an initial call, the fire department learned of four cars involved and an unknown number of injuries. The district control center therefore sent many rescue workers to the highway. When it became clear that more cars were involved, the operations manager alerted even more rescue workers.

According to the fire department, twelve people were slightly injured in the accident – ten of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. Two people refused treatment.

More than ten kilometers of traffic jams

While the rescue workers treated the injured, traffic continued to move in one lane. This led to a long traffic jam. According to the WDR traffic studio, the traffic jam was at times more than ten kilometers long – from Remscheid-Lennep to Wuppertal-Nord. The waiting time was 90 minutes.

According to the highway police, it is still unclear how the rear-end collisions on the A1 occurred and must now be investigated.

