[The Epoch Times, February 06, 2023]February 5 is the Lantern Festival of the Year of the Rabbit. In the early morning of that day, Zhang Yousheng, a veteran Chinese volleyball player known as the “Meritorious National Player”, passed away.

“Yangtze Evening News” reported that in the early morning of the Lantern Festival in the Year of the Rabbit, Zhang Chen, the former captain of the Jiangsu Men’s Volleyball Team and the coach of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team, posted an obituary in his circle of friends. Passed away at the Emergency Rescue Center of Drum Tower Hospital Affiliated to Nanjing University School of Medicine at the age of 66.”

Zhang Yousheng was an old national volleyball player in the 1980s, playing the main offensive position. Zhang Yousheng once served as the coach of the Jiangsu team. After entering the Chinese men’s volleyball team, he participated in the World Championships, Asian Championships and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games with the team.

Zhang Yousheng, his son Zhang Chen, and his daughter Zhang Changning are a well-known volleyball family in mainland China. Today, Zhang Chen is the coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and Zhang Changning is playing for Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team. She is also one of the new generation of players selected by former women’s volleyball coach Lang Ping to join the Chinese National Women’s Volleyball Team.

During the three years since the novel coronavirus (CCP virus) epidemic raged in the mainland, the CCP has been covering up the truth of the epidemic and underreporting the number of infections and deaths. Since the end of last year, a new wave of epidemics has broken out, including a large number of celebrities, and people have died intensively, revealing a corner of the CCP’s concealment of the truth about the deaths of the epidemic.

Among the celebrities who died together, there are many sports celebrities. In official obituaries, it is generally stated that he died “due to illness”.

The latest to die was Zhou Momo, a famous Chinese female dart player, who died on January 25 at the age of 31.

The World Professional Darts Organization (PDC) released the news of Zhou Momo’s death on the official Twitter, but did not mention the specific cause of death.

