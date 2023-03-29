Home Sports In the first game after the World Cup: Morocco also surprises Brazil
Sports

In the first game after the World Cup: Morocco also surprises Brazil

by admin
In the first game after the World Cup: Morocco also surprises Brazil

Status: 03/26/2023 07:08 a.m

In the first international match after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazil suffered a defeat against the surprise team Morocco.

The North Africans surprisingly beat the five-time world champion 2-1 in Tangier. Sofiane Boufal scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 29th minute. Casemiro equalized in the 67th minute for the guests to make it 1-1. The German-Moroccan Abdelhamid Sabiri finally scored in the 79th minute to make it 2-1.

Poor start for Menezes

Thus the former Bundesliga professional Ramon Menezes started as coach of the “Selection” directly with a bitter defeat against an outsider in his tenure as interim coach. The Brazilian football association CBF is currently looking for a successor for national coach Tite, who vacated his post after the World Cup in Qatar.

The preferred candidate is the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who is contractually bound to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. According to media reports, former national coach Joachim Löw is also said to have shown interest in the job. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues plans to travel to Europe in early April to talk to potential successors.

See also  There is a certain pressure on the oil plant's soybean meal inventory due to the start-up of the oil plant | Soybean meal_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Klitschko attacks Bach: “IOC serves Russia’s colors and...

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to...

Tour winner Wiggins substantiates sexual abuse

Turris-Messina: overtaking in the safety zone

Escaped a catastrophe! Chasing Dream made malicious actions...

Bundesliga radio live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

HiPro official partner della Milano Marathon – Sport...

Football, what happens to the Under 20 World...

Welcome to the Asian Games · When the...

The partial return is not enough for Russia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy