Status: 03/26/2023 07:08 a.m

In the first international match after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazil suffered a defeat against the surprise team Morocco.

The North Africans surprisingly beat the five-time world champion 2-1 in Tangier. Sofiane Boufal scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 29th minute. Casemiro equalized in the 67th minute for the guests to make it 1-1. The German-Moroccan Abdelhamid Sabiri finally scored in the 79th minute to make it 2-1.

Poor start for Menezes

Thus the former Bundesliga professional Ramon Menezes started as coach of the “Selection” directly with a bitter defeat against an outsider in his tenure as interim coach. The Brazilian football association CBF is currently looking for a successor for national coach Tite, who vacated his post after the World Cup in Qatar.

The preferred candidate is the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who is contractually bound to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. According to media reports, former national coach Joachim Löw is also said to have shown interest in the job. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues plans to travel to Europe in early April to talk to potential successors.