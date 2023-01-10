A performance worthy of repaying our fans. To say it is the vice-president Nicola Giusti, who encourages the Dolomiti Bellunesi in the week of approaching the home match on Sunday (2.30 pm) against the leaders Adriese.

At the Polisportivo there will almost certainly be the public for big occasions, curious to understand if the team from the Dolomites will be able to demonstrate that they deserve the most rewarding positions in the standings.

At the moment, coach Zanin’s boys are running at 25 points, but if they win they could even bring the Rovigos closer to four lengths. And in that case, playoff prospects would open up.

Woe, however, to forget the difficulties experienced in recent months, and also in part of the challenge won on Sunday in Villafranca when the guests with a double advantage risked being taken back by the rossoblùs.

Vice President, what do you ask for Sunday’s challenge?

«Let’s start by saying that it’s an important confrontation, above all in consideration of the position occupied by the opposing team. The stimuli will come automatically: it will be a demanding race and will have to be prepared in the best possible way. I’m just asking the boys to give continuity to what they’re doing, since yesterday’s training. I also hope to see the same mentality of Villafranca again, beyond the parentheses characterized by silly mistakes».

At home you come from two victories against Clodiense and Portogruaro, but in general you struggled a lot.

«In fact we haven’t lost away games since the end of September, but between Belluno, Feltre and Sedico we sometimes struggled. We mustn’t forget the empty passes against Legnago and Levico Terme: I hope they won’t repeat such subdued matches again. There is this big debt to our fans: the growth of a team also, and above all, depends on performances that are up to par. And continuity must be acquired at every level».

What is missing from the team, in your opinion?

«There are moments in which the tenders have to be closed and instead we have the sinister tendency to reopen them with trivialities. And it is a pity as certain errors end up creating useless tensions».

Situation from a corporate point of view?

«There is not a day in which the president De Cian and the other executives and members of the board do not work to structure the company. Starting with the sphere relating to the facilities: in this regard, the hope is that, with the beginning of spring, construction sites will start to build the synthetic grass fields in Sedico and Rasai. Then, further on, we will focus on the Belluno stadium».