Round of appointments arriving in the tax agencies, according to what we learn, the assignments could already be conferred during the Council of Ministers convened for this afternoon. Among the tasks that the government, on a proposal from the Mef, could confer would be the confirmation of Ernesto Maria Ruffini at the helm of the Revenue Agency. Another possible renewal would be that of Alessandra Dal Verme as director of the State Property Agency. At the head of the Customs and Monopolies, however, the orientation would be that of a replacement for Marcello Minenna.