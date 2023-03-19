He watched the first half only from the bench. “There wasn’t much from our side,” he assessed the performance of his team-mates. “We allowed the home team too many shots. We were lucky that we only conceded once at halftime due to Brno’s great advantage. After the break, on the contrary, we were clearly better. Victory I value it immensely, because Brno has a quality team,” Jovovic was preparing for the meeting of the Montenegrin national team in a good mood.

Jablonec coach David Horejš revealed that after the unsuccessful first half in the cabin he raised his voice considerably. “Among other things, I understandably reproached the boys for letting the Zbrojovka midfielder Alli, who is only 160 centimeters tall, score a goal with his head. The agreement worked, we improved significantly. Jovovich contributed a lot to that. He brought a higher quality to our offense. The important thing was that we equalized at 1:1 immediately after returning to the pitch. Since then we have dominated the game. The result of our pressure was then a goal difference. We are pleased that we were able to guard the scorer of Řezniček, who did not score a goal for us,” he relished.

He revealed that, in addition to Jovovich, several other players were suffering from health problems. “For example, Považanc or Martinec. And when Chramosta also came to breakfast in the morning before the match saying that he was not feeling well, I stopped liking it. I told him that he will play and he has to manage,” said Horejš to the player who eventually scored the key goal to make it 1:1. See also Service Trade Views | Italy, the country of honor at the 2021 Winter Expo