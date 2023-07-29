Incredible Performance: Pete Alonso Hits Two Home Runs to Make Mets History

Title: Pete Alonso’s Historic Home Runs Lead Mets to Victory Over Nationals

Subtitle: Mets’ Recent Trades Highlight Seller Status, Yet Team Remains in Wild Card Contention

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso made history on Friday by hitting two home runs, becoming only the second player in Mets’ history to record four 30-homer seasons. His outstanding performance propelled the retouched New York Mets to a commanding 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The Mets, who had just traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two promising prospects, displayed their seller status ahead of the approaching trade deadline. However, despite their recent deals, the team showed resilience as they clinched their second consecutive win.

With an astounding record payroll of $343 million at the beginning of the season, the Mets find themselves mere seven games away from securing a wild-card spot. This unexpected resurgence has fueled hopes among fans and players alike, as the team seeks to make a playoff push.

Ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer expressed his desire to converse with Mets owner Steve Cohen and the front office. As Scherzer holds a $43.3 million player option for the following season, talks regarding his future with the team are of great significance.

Alonso’s first home run, a powerful 453-foot shot, came in the late innings with two outs. The towering hit drove in three crucial runs and found its resting place in the second deck of the left-field against MacKenzie Gore, who had previously walked Mets’ batters Brett Baty and Francisco Álvarez.

The Mets slugger did not stop there, launching another two-run blast, this time measuring 423 feet towards center field off Rico Garcia. This sensational hit marked Alonso’s 30th home run of the season, resulting in him joining the exclusive company of Mike Piazza as the only players in Mets’ history with four 30-homer seasons.

In terms of individual performances, Venezuelan players Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas made solid contributions, each going 4-1 for the Washington Nationals.

On the other side, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor showcased his skills, going 4-1 for the Mets and scoring a run. Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez also played a crucial role, going 2-0 and scoring a run for the team.

The Mets’ victory over the Nationals not only showcased Alonso’s historic achievement but also highlighted the team’s determination to fight for a playoff berth. With the trade deadline looming, all eyes will be on the Mets as they navigate potential roster adjustments while aiming to secure their spot in postseason contention.

