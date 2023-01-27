Indonesia Badminton Masters: Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi advance to the quarterfinals 2023-01-27 17:12:12.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

The second round of the 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters will start on the 26th. The Chinese badminton team has played steadily. Shi Yuqi, Wang Zhiyi and many other players have advanced to the quarterfinals.

In men’s singles, Shi Yuqi was in excellent form, beating Indonesian star Ginting 21:19 and 21:16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Lu Guangzu fought hard in three rounds and eliminated French player Popov at 21:17, 17:21 and 21:12, and will compete with Shi Yuqi for a semi-final seat in the next round.

In women’s singles, Wang Zhiyi defeated Denmark’s Blickfelt 21:12, 21:16, and will face Thailand’s Li Meihao in the quarter-finals. He Bingjiao met the host star Dongzong that day. Although she accidentally fell during the game, she insisted on finishing the game. In the end, she lost to her opponent at 19:21 and 17:21, and missed the quarterfinals. Another Chinese player, Han Yue, defeated Indian veteran Neville 21:15, 21:7, and will face Dongzong in the quarter-finals.

In men’s doubles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi played against the host team Gideon/Sukamuyo that day. They received a “retirement ceremony” from their opponents in the third game and directly advanced to the quarterfinals. He Jiting/Zhou Haodong eliminated the Indonesian team Gutama/Isfahani in straight games, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang lost to the Malaysian team Xie Dingfeng/Su Weiyi at 20:22 and 13:21, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang scored two 14 :21 lost to Indonesian strong file Fikri/Maulana.

In women’s doubles, although Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan did not participate, Guoyu still showed strong competitiveness, and the three pairs joined hands to advance to the quarterfinals. After 78 minutes of fierce battle, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan eliminated the third seed and Korean combination Kim So Young/Kong Xirong at 22:20, 22:24 and 21:12; Tan Ning/Xia Yuting defeated at 21:11, 18:21 and 21:17 Yang Yating/Yang Peilin from Hong Kong, China; the new combination Liu Shengshu/Zhang Shuxian defeated the top seed Matsuyama Nami/Shida Qianyang with an upset at 21:11 and 21:12.

In mixed doubles, Wang Yilyu/Du Yue, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping each won and advanced to the quarterfinals.