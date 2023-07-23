Injury Strikes Again: Ian Fray’s Season Ends in Heartbreak

Title: Inter Miami Player Ian Fray Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Messi Shows Support

Subtitle: Fray’s Third ACL Injury Leaves Him Ruled out for Leagues Cup and MLS

Miami, [Date] – A devastating blow hit 20-year-old Ian Fray, a fellow teammate of Argentine legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, as he recently sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a match. This unfortunate incident marks Fray’s third ACL injury within the same period, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season in both Leagues Cup and MLS competitions.

The injury occurred on Saturday during a clash with Brazilian player Moisés Vieira from Cruz Azul. Fray fell awkwardly, clutching his knee in agonizing pain, prompting Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino to make an immediate substitution. Noah Allen entered the game as Fray underwent medical assistance.

Fray’s recurring injury nightmare has plagued the rising talent from Florida. Despite being stated as one of the promising players within the institution, the young footballer missed the entirety of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to similar preseason injuries. Despite these setbacks, Fray remains positive and determined to make a full recovery.

Expressing his gratitude on Instagram, Fray thanked everyone for their support and reflected on the hardships faced by others. He wrote, “There are some things in life that you can never fully understand, but you have to be grateful and take a second to realize that other people are having it worse. That being said, don’t think for a second that I’m going to let anything stop me. I’ll be back.”

Throughout this ordeal, superstar Lionel Messi showed his support for Fray. After the victory against Cruz Azul, Messi dedicated the win to his injured teammate. He revealed that Fray was visibly suffering in the locker room upon learning about the severity of his Leagues Cup injury.

The entire Inter Miami community wishes Ian Fray a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on the field stronger than ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

