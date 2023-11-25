Integrating medicine and sports, Fujian Institute of Physical Education carries out expert consultation on competitive sports rehabilitation treatment – Original News – Southeast Net

Medical Experts Provide Specialized Consultations for Athletes

By Zheng Xiaodan, Southeast Network Reporter

On November 25, at the Fujian Provincial Sports Science Institute, an expert medical team provided specialized consultations for athletes from various sports teams. This initiative aimed to offer personalized rehabilitation treatment and guidance to help athletes prevent and recover from injuries, ultimately improving their performance.

The consultation, organized by the Provincial Sports Science Institute, invited a group of medical experts from the provincial hospital specializing in sports medicine. Key sports players from 12 sports teams, including fencing, martial arts, physical fitness, and track and field, participated in the consultation activities.

According to Lin Zhao, deputy director of the Provincial Sports Science Institute, athletes often sustain injuries, but it is crucial for them to continue training. The integration of competitive sports medical technology and management allows athletes to receive medical rehabilitation treatment while maintaining high-intensity training.

During the consultation, athletes had the opportunity to receive personalized treatment suggestions tailored to their specific needs. Luo Fenqi, deputy chief physician of the Second Department of Orthopedics at the Provincial Hospital, provided training for Gao Haonan, a champion from the Hangzhou Asian Games, based on his medical imaging films. Haonan expressed that the consultation helped him understand how to prevent and recover from injuries, enhancing his sports career.

Luo Fenqi emphasized the importance of including the medical team in advance to provide athletes with more targeted guidance to improve their performance, especially in preparation for major sports events like the Olympics.

The expert medical team had previously entered the Fujian Provincial Heavy Sports Center to explore “medical and physical integration” and conducted regular follow-up and rehabilitation treatment. This recent consultation serves as a larger “pilot” for competitive sports rehabilitation medical services in the province, aiming to establish a normalized working mechanism for expert consultation on competitive sports rehabilitation treatment.

Overall, the consultation activities conducted by the medical experts aim to provide a sustainable development platform for sports team training and reserve talent echelons in Fujian Province.

Share this: Facebook

X

