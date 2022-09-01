Many Nerazzurri supporters reiterate their opposition to the arrival of the defender: the opinion is not unanimous, but for Inzaghi’s protégé it is not a particularly welcoming welcome

The arrival of Francesco Acerbi at Inter is “a disappointment” according to a Nerazzurri fan on Twitter: an opinion shared by a good part of the fans of the Beloved, who perhaps hoped that the slowdown on the negotiation was definitive. Instead, the last market day allowed the parties to find an agreement and Steven Zhang to soften his position despite the pessimism of the protagonists of the previous hours. Thus, on social networks, the hard core of the fans has returned to make their disappointment felt at the latest addition to Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

There are those who say “no” — It was the coach who clamored for a central defender to complete the team – the last time after the 3-1 at the Cremonese – and in particular to indicate the 34-year-old as the number one option among the various candidates for the position. The relationship of mutual esteem that binds Acerbi and Inzaghi, however, does not interest the protesters: “It cannot be accepted! For me he will never be part of our team!”, Writes a user. On another tweetInstead, we read words of strong criticism for the defender’s performance: “A player now very poor, very slow, very old, one that no team has ever looked for, not even his current coach anymore … Inexplicable and conceptually wrong operation. I’m stunned. “

An uncomfortable past — See also Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone and reopens the World Cup games Acerbi’s past as a convinced Milan player lies at the roots of this dispute, with the key episode of the alleged grin after a goal against the Rossoneri populating the web memes. “I am absolutely not happy for the next arrival of #Acerbi – we read again – and I am not here to re-list the reasons for my externalization. Given the evolution of things, consequently, I hope to see him as little as possible on the pitch with our shirt. I won’t add anything else. ” Severe but fair, according to many Inter fans.

There are those who say “yes” — For the sake of correctness of information, it should be noted that the world of Inter supporters is not compact in a criticism of the club for the arrival of Acerbi on loan. A fan, for example, briefly explains the thoughts of those who approve the transfer market: “For the good of Inter … Just accept Acerbi … At least we have a replacement for De Vrij. Positive things: it’s free on free loan for just one year, he has experience and knows Serie A very well, Inzaghi knows him and is better than Ranocchia. ” In short, when he lands in a big one, he hopes for a different welcome. Fortunately for Acerbi, however, the field can change everything. And Inzaghi needs a defender like him, so it won’t be long from the first suitable opportunity to a football redemption.

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 16:51)

