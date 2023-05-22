Home » Inter: Barella and the air of the Premier League, will Milan restart from De Ketelaere? Cuadrado depends on Allegri…
Barella teases the Premier League

L’Inter which he lost in that of Napoli however, he keeps a safe distance from the Milan, but the last two games will be decisive to keep the fourth place. Meanwhile, the final of Italian Cup and the market robs the management of sleep, which after a very long season that will culminate in the final of Champions Leaguecould revolutionize the squad.

The renewal of Sticks should arrive soon Drunk second Marotta do not touch, but fromEngland they do know that for Stretcher a lot of money could come to try to snatch the midfielder from the nerazzurri. His last season with the Nerazzurri confirmed his status as an all-round player who makes the big names’ mouths waterEuropa. The Milanese club will obviously do everything to keep Barella a Milanobut with the market, surprises are always around the corner.

Will De Ketelaere stay in Milan?

Season to forget for the Belgian Charles De Ketelaere, a player who was sowing dreams and expectations among the Rossoneri audience. In today’s transfer market, the player should leave Milano for avulse logics and philosophies where patience is a limit, but the Milan Of Stefano Pioli could also wait for the Belgian, arrived in the shadow of Madonna as a diamond only to be polished to embellish the Rossoneri team.

De Ketelaere-Milan: will it be goodbye in June?

De Ketelaere-Milan: will it be goodbye in June?

What according to many is a farewell announced to Junecould instead be the beginning of the second AC Milan adventure for a talented footballer, perhaps sucked into the grip of a complicated season. The summer will be decisive and will reveal the plans of the Milancon The Ketelaere at the center of market discussions, but to date on the list of who will be reconfirmed for next season as well.

See also  Juve, the run-up starts from Florence The former Vlahovic perhaps on the bench

Square turnaround

John Square he had to be one of the safe starting players, but the surprise Colombian could remain at the It continued and find a downward agreement with the Juventus club. Square the contract will expire next June 30thbut before evaporating his long adventure with the Juventusthe parties will meet and from 5 million per year it will go to 3.5 million per season.

Cuadrado could stay but it divides Juve and the fans

Cuadrado, author of a legendary goal in Turin-Juventus

Second The Sports Gazette, Square would accept any offer from Old ladythe loyalist of Max Allegri he would sign with his eyes closed, provided however that the coach from Livorno remains.

