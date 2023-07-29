Inter, Beto or Balogun for the attack?

L’Inter will choose between Beto e Balogun for the attack. According to Gazzetta dello SportZhang would have rejected Morata , considering the investment too expensive in relation to the player’s age. At this point Marotta will choose between the Portuguese and the American. The nerazzurri market, however, does not stop at the strikers. The questions related to the goalkeepers and the central defense always remain standing.

Sommer all’Inter: 75%

The deal for Sommer it doesn’t unlock. Bayern want to have a substitute before starting the Swiss that Tuchel continues to field in the starting lineup. THEREnter he wants the former Gladbach and has no plan B at the moment. For this reason, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sportthe negotiation continues to the bitter end. Inter don’t want to activate the clause because they want a discount and pay in installments, the Bavarians continue to reject the Nerazzurri offers. The impression is that the situation will not unblock easily.

Audero all’Inter: 55%

L’Inter keep probing Audero for the door. The goalkeeper recently posted a series of photos on Instagram in which he sees himself smiling in training. However, the player remains up for sale due to too high salary. Inter hopes to reach Trubin again, but if the negotiation doesn’t unlock quickly, Audero would leap to pole position. The first contacts have already been there. There may be news next week.

Balogun all’Inter: 40%

L’Inter wants Balogun for the attack. New talks are scheduled for the weekend, as he reports Sportmediaset. However, the Gunners are currently not dipping below 40 million. The negotiation is not simple, despite the player lobbying to be sold. For his part, Inzaghi would like to have the forward at least a couple of weeks before the start of the season. Next week could be decisive.

Beto all’Inter: 40%

The quotes of Beto I’m on the upswing in terms of optics Interfor the Gazzetta dello Sport. Portuguese is the most concrete alternative to Balogun. In terms of characteristics, age and knowledge of Serie A, it would be the ideal profile. Contacts with Udinese, who are asking for 30 million, have been in progress for some time, but so far the nerazzurri have not sunk in the blow. However, if Arsenal don’t lower their demands, Marotta will jump on him.

Tiago Djalo all’Inter: 15%

For defense, theInter seems to have come back Tiago Djalo. The central may represent a low-cost end-of-market option. The class of 2000 broke his crusader in March and is not ready yet. However, the injury, combined with the expiry of the contract in 2024 could significantly lower the price. For this the player remains under observation. For the portal calciomercato.comthe nerazzurri could try the assault at the end of the transfer market, in case other goals don’t go through.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

