Sports

Inter: Boulaye Dia thoughts and plots, flashback for Vlahovic, Ibra surprise

Inter: Boulaye Dia thoughts and plots, flashback for Vlahovic, Ibra surprise

It takes at least 30 million

L’Inter always think about retegui but the competition for the striker’s Tigre it could discourage the nerazzurri who would not like to be sucked into an upward auction. That’s why in the last few hours Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Downloadforward of the Salernitana author of 15 goals in A league, has been approached to the Milanese club. The centre-forward whets the appetite of fine palates and connoisseurs who are sure that Yes has a bright future, but it takes at least to take him away from Salerno 30 million euros, an important figure which, however, could prove to be an intelligent investment. The player is currently owned by Villareal, to which the Salernitana he should pay around 12 million for the redemption, which is why the price tag could rise a little more, reaching 35 million. However, the nerazzuri have a surprise card, Lorenzo Pirola owned byInter could stay at Salerno, the purchase by the amaranth club is set at 5 million. Between loans and market plots at the end Yes could marry the Nerazzurri cause.

At least 30 million are needed for the attacker

Torna in Vlahovic mode

In the winter transfer market session theArsenal he’d already tried that, but with no luck. After the last few months not exactly exciting, the value of the price tag of Dusan Vlahovic has dropped by at least thirty million, just enough to make it from Premier League begin to probe the ground again for the Juventus striker. The Manchester United in reality he has always remained at the window waiting for good news, in the last few days sinceEngland they let it be known that even the ambitious Aston Villa would have winked at the centre-forward, but the news that theArsenal would like to try again.

Dusan Vlahovic's first goal in the Bianconeri shirt - Photo by Sport.Sky.it

Dusan Vlahovic’s first goal in the Bianconeri shirt – Photo by Sport.Sky.it

I Gunners could start weaving the plot for a new negotiation, with the price set at approx 70 million eurosa figure that at the moment would reflect the real value of the player.

Ibra renewal possible

This time Ibra has exaggerated

This time Ibra has exaggerated

“If Ibra is fine, he must stay at Milan, but he has to say that. In Milan he feels good, he is always involved ”. These are the words of Paul Scaroni during an interview given to Sports Sheet 2023, il President of AC Milan underlines how the renewal of the Swedish does not seem such a utopian and impossible thing. Between injuries and advancing age, the Rossoneri striker it no longer seems to be part of the Rossoneri’s plans, so much so that there was talk of a farewell from Milano ahead of next season, but the words of Scaroni they reverse the situation. It remains to be seen whether the permanence of Ibrahimovic it will compromise the arrival of other attackers.

