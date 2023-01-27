Home Sports Inter, Darmian has renewed: one year plus option. And in Cremona he plays defense
Sports

Inter, Darmian has renewed: one year plus option. And in Cremona he plays defense

by admin
Inter, Darmian has renewed: one year plus option. And in Cremona he plays defense

Everything is in order for the thirty-three-year-old from Legnano to stay, who in 2023 was always a starter in the league. With Skriniar disqualified, Inzaghi is thinking of him in the back three. Dumfries raised to the right

There were few doubts, but now even those have vanished. Matteo Darmian will remain at Inter until 30 June 2024 with an option for the following season. The agreement, which had already been drafted for a few weeks, has now been finalized and the only thing missing is the official detail. There will be no surprises or twists: the club strongly wanted to keep the thirty-three-year-old from Legnano who has always been ready this year too and who at the beginning of 2023 has snatched the place from a Dumfries not 100% fit thanks to the World Cup. Salary adjusted slightly downwards compared to the current 3.2 million net which, thanks to the Growth Decree, will weigh less than 4 million gross for the club.

JOLLY

So far Darmian has always been used as a winger, apart from Monday against Empoli when the team was down to ten and Inzaghi withdrew him to insert Bellanova on the wing. In Cremona Matteo will still be the starter, but this time he will play in the back three. Because Skriniar is missing and D’Ambrosio has played little so far. The Piacenza coach will focus on the former United player, while Dumfries will return to the wing and has given encouraging answers in the last few days of training. The Dutchman is clearly recovering and will have an important opportunity to relaunch himself, to return to his level. The market can wait for him also because, for the moment, he has no offers. Will Chelsea turn to Denzel because Lyon’s Malo Gusto has been (strategically) declared non-transferable? In viale della Liberazione at the moment they don’t have signals. And in any case, now the priority is the pitch, with the need to win at Zini to resume the race towards the Champions League.

See also  Consorzio UniVerso a great desire for events, the Park & ​​Meet at Miani is full with 42 stalls

January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 22:32)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni, her daughter and her partner: “My...

Flavio Briatore and Barbara D’Urso together? Here’s his...

Ronaldo dry with Al Nassr and eliminated from...

Cellino, what a victory! The Cassation cancels the...

Copa del Rey, Real’s winning comeback: 3-1 against...

Milan, Zaniolo braked: Roma say yes to Bournemouth,...

Dazn: 7 million viewers in the 19th round

Inter, it will be a clean sweep. Correa,...

Inter market, Firmino first goal for next year

Figure Europeans, blue couples in history: Conti-Macii gold,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy