There were few doubts, but now even those have vanished. Matteo Darmian will remain at Inter until 30 June 2024 with an option for the following season. The agreement, which had already been drafted for a few weeks, has now been finalized and the only thing missing is the official detail. There will be no surprises or twists: the club strongly wanted to keep the thirty-three-year-old from Legnano who has always been ready this year too and who at the beginning of 2023 has snatched the place from a Dumfries not 100% fit thanks to the World Cup. Salary adjusted slightly downwards compared to the current 3.2 million net which, thanks to the Growth Decree, will weigh less than 4 million gross for the club.

JOLLY

—

So far Darmian has always been used as a winger, apart from Monday against Empoli when the team was down to ten and Inzaghi withdrew him to insert Bellanova on the wing. In Cremona Matteo will still be the starter, but this time he will play in the back three. Because Skriniar is missing and D’Ambrosio has played little so far. The Piacenza coach will focus on the former United player, while Dumfries will return to the wing and has given encouraging answers in the last few days of training. The Dutchman is clearly recovering and will have an important opportunity to relaunch himself, to return to his level. The market can wait for him also because, for the moment, he has no offers. Will Chelsea turn to Denzel because Lyon’s Malo Gusto has been (strategically) declared non-transferable? In viale della Liberazione at the moment they don’t have signals. And in any case, now the priority is the pitch, with the need to win at Zini to resume the race towards the Champions League.