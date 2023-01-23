The Tuscan club’s golden youngsters have been on the Nerazzurri’s agenda for some time with a view to rejuvenating the squad: their performances will be monitored until the end of the season

One plays left-back, the other playmaker, they both like it. It’s a lot. In fact, while elbowing in the mid-table tuna trap, Empoli manages to show off two of the most interesting young talents in the league with ease. Tommaso Baldanzi is from Poggibonsi and has practically always worn the blue colors, while Fabiano Parisi arrived in Tuscany two and a half seasons ago. Both have eyes on half of Serie A, including Inter themselves, who close the first leg on Monday evening by hosting Paolo Zanetti’s team: who knows if it might not be an opportunity to exchange a couple of preliminary remarks…

Baldanzi — Despite being only 19 years old, the Empoli attacking midfielder made his professional debut two years ago in the Coppa Italia, when the Tuscans were still in Serie B. It was Alessio Dionisi who launched him from the bench twice, then last year he it fell to Aurelio Andreazzoli to give him the joy of his first appearance in Serie A, as a substitute. This year Zanetti immediately decided to keep Baldanzi at full capacity with the first team and he, born in 2003, repaid the trust with a lot of work in training and a consequent evident growth on the pitch. Nine appearances and three goals in this championship for him, with performances that have attracted the attention of transfer market players from many teams, including Inter. Last year, sometimes in the same role and at the same age, the feat was by Kristjan Asllani who then ended up in Milan for the Nerazzurri. Excluding the possibility that Baldanzi could move in January, the problem in dealing with the promising 19-year-old is that a market value does not yet exist: he grows from game to game and to take him away from Empoli it will be necessary to put a hand in the wallet by anticipating or overcoming the competition . Therefore, the probability of an auction is very high, provided that he does not choose to stay and grow in a club that can guarantee him a starting position. His contract until 2027 certainly does not rush the president Fabrizio Corsi and Napoli seems to be in pole position. But everything can change, of course. See also Italian (Sky): “Kouamé does extraordinary things. Jovic? Here's what it has "

Parisi — Already a target for Inter last summer, the full-back born in 2000 has remained in Tuscany despite the appreciation from many fronts after a splendid 2021/2022 season. Parisi held onto the ownership – continuing to deserve it – and everything suggests that someone will come back to knock on Empoli’s door in a few months. With the bands constantly evolving, with a couple of situations to be defined at the end of the season, Inter keep their name on the notebook: they are possibly ready to take over the dossier again, after having opted for Raoul Bellanova in the last session transfer market. All the big names in the championship have also conducted surveys on Parisi, there will also be a queue for him between June and July. Meanwhile, Zanetti is indispensable: 1,611 minutes on the pitch, with 18 appearances out of 19 seasonal commitments (on the bench at Atalanta), replaced only once. On 20 November he also appeared on the bench with the national team in the friendly against Austria: if this isn’t enough to keep an eye on him…

January 22, 2023

