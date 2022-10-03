Bobo Vieri’s smug face, intercepted by TV after Dybala’s winning left at San Siro, was more or less the face of all Inter fans. There is not one who has not thought about what could have been and was not. More: what the Argentine himself thought would be. Inter had taken all the necessary steps. Just to add one more detail to a largely well-known story: the Nerazzurri club had also investigated the injury issue regarding Joya, and received reassuring replies on the matter.