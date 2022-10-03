Home Sports Inter: for Dybala there was Zhang’s “yes”, but Inzaghi preferred Correa
Sports

Inter: for Dybala there was Zhang’s “yes”, but Inzaghi preferred Correa

by admin
Inter: for Dybala there was Zhang’s “yes”, but Inzaghi preferred Correa

First Lukaku, then the “defense” of the Tucu purchased the year before: so Simone put the brakes on Joya

Bobo Vieri’s smug face, intercepted by TV after Dybala’s winning left at San Siro, was more or less the face of all Inter fans. There is not one who has not thought about what could have been and was not. More: what the Argentine himself thought would be. Inter had taken all the necessary steps. Just to add one more detail to a largely well-known story: the Nerazzurri club had also investigated the injury issue regarding Joya, and received reassuring replies on the matter.

See also  F1 Monza, GP under braking: a flop is expected for Sunday

You may also like

Udinese in Verona to stay in the upper...

World Table Tennis Championships World Table Tennis Championships...

Projects, friends and key men. Giorgia Meloni explained...

Jinan Sports Lecture Hall started to tell Su...

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships are in full...

Derby Robbio-City of Vigevano the Casteggio hosts the...

Down, deaf from birth and blind, mother Raffaella:...

Italbasket with Down syndrome World Champions for the...

Leaders Pavia faces the Gavirate Oltrepo and Voghe...

Between a flying Napoli and Inter in free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy