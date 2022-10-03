From total ministers to the strategy to cope with high bills and high energy in general. Time is running out and the center-right coalition is moving forward on the most urgent issues. It will be an executive headed in all likelihood by the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. And the number one of FdI has never interrupted the dialogue with the current tenant of Palazzo Chigi Mario Draghi. Indeed, in recent days it has even intensified, arousing many concerns among the coalition parties, Lega in the lead. “He wants to remake the Draghi government” is the accusation of Lega and Forza Italia. And the Carroccio, now, must face another problem: the anti Salvini frond that comes from the North.

Meanwhile, the leader of FdI insists on the question of expensive energy and says that “The priority is to stop speculation.” And she works on a government with allies: ministers in toto Tajani, Belloni, Roccella, Bongiorno. On the front of the other parties: on the one hand, the 5Stelle work to steal votes from the Democratic Party, in particular in the North, while in the Dem house the convening of the Congress is awaited.

10.10 – Calenda: “Salvini and Berlusconi’s idea is to weaken Meloni”

Always of the idea that the government does not last long? «Yes they are, but not for Meloni. It is quite clear that Berlusconi and Salvini, acting together, have the idea of ​​weakening Meloni rather than helping her to the government ». Carlo Calenda said it in Agorà, on Raitre.

09.30 – Renzi: Pd sentenced to lose if Schlein secretary

“The Democratic Party has to choose, are they with those who want to create work or with those who want citizenship income? If Schlein goes there, I foresee a beautiful great alliance on the left where we put ourselves in Conte, Bettini, D’Alema, Schlein, and we at Renew Europe, together with Carlo Calenda, Action, Italia Viva and at that point who will come in the next elections we will be the majority, because a left like that is condemned to lose, all over Europe and around the world. If the Democratic Party chooses Elly Schlein, good luck to Elly Schlein, good luck to D’Alema, Bettini and Giuseppe Conte: I see them well together, but I think they will be destined to lose the next elections ». So Matteo Renzi, guest of Zona Bianca, on Rete 4.

9.20 – Tajani: “I minister? Berlusconi will decide “

“I will do what the leader of my party, Silvio Berlusconi, decides, I have no particular cravings.” This was stated by Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Forza Italia, interviewed by Radio24, when asked if he will be part of the next government with the role of minister.

09.15 – Tajani, funds from measures on Superbonus and fiscal peace

“You can work to reduce the Superbonus which goes from 110% to 80%” and also to “fiscal peace”: these are two of the ways indicated by the FI coordinator Antonio Tajani, interviewed on Radio24, to find the necessary resources to finance new measures against expensive energy. “Fiscal peace does not mean amnesty, but it means allowing the state to collect 40-50 billion euro as a result of agreements between companies and the tax authorities. In short, it means paying less but immediately and letting the money enter immediately ». Regarding the hypothesis of changing the income of citizenship, Tajani says: “We continue to support a just principle but there are too many cheaters and the money must be given to those in need”.

– 09.00 – Renzi, country interest is that Meloni starts working

«Now it is important that the government is there as soon as possible, I will be in the apposition and see what Meloni will be able to do. I say that Meloni will change his mind on many things about Europe, but it is good that Meloni starts working soon ». Matteo Renzi said this to Carta Bianca on network 4. «Today the country’s interest is that Meloni start working. In Europe, the situation is very complicated: there is a devastating international climate with the risk of a nuclear war, we have high energy and inflation, so it is right that the Meloni government starts », he added.

08.15 – Castellina: “The Democratic Party is a centrist party, it is not of the left”

«The Democratic Party is not on the left. It has to be renamed, it has been a centrist party for a long time »,« the Democratic Party is the result of various transformations of the Communist Party »,« inside there are still people and memories of the left but his is not a leftist policy ». Thus, in an interview with La Stampa, Luciana Castellina talks about the dem crisis. “I don’t think the Democratic Party can be reformed as a left-wing party,” she points out. It no longer has the culture or the people. My party is the Italian Left. It is a minority. I would like it to be in the majority, but first of all I would like it to do things of the left ».