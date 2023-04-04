Simone Inzaghi you play theInter in three races, maybe less. The manager’s fate appears to be sealed, but the timing of his sacking may vary. In fact, it is practically impossible for him to be confirmed after the disastrous Nerazzurri championship. Above all, the management accuses him of poor management of men. The manager’s fate can be decided even before the end of the season. In the event of a heavy defeat tonight, for example, there could already be a turnaround. At that point Inter would go on a ferryman until the end of the season and then focus on a coach to open another cycle.

Inzaghi away from Inter: 95%

Inzaghi can jump already tonight if theInter should lose badly against Juventus. The management has lost faith in the coach who has scored three knockouts in a row in the championship and sees Champions qualification at great risk. In any case, the coach is already effectively exempt. It shouldn’t be forgotten that his contract will expire in 2024. Confirming him next year would mean extending his contract, because otherwise he would be delegitimized in the eyes of the players, which the management has no intention of doing. It all depends on whether or not the coach will conclude the season.

Chivu all’Inter: 50%

The name of Christian Chivo as a ferryman he becomes more and more insistent. The Nerazzurri coach has already been warned. Obviously, it would be an interim name to be able to calmly choose next season’s manager. His task would be to consolidate a team that seems to have frayed and involve more men in the squad to achieve the Champions League goal. In fact, Zhang cannot risk that the team does not hit at least fourth place. Chivu is known and respected in the environment and by the players and is seen as a symbol of Interism which has often been lacking this season.

From Zerbi to Inter: 35%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunch the candidacy of Robert De Zerbi as future manager ofInter. The Italian coach is also very courted abroad, but Marotta is moving decisively on him. The real problem is the 13 million euro clause to release him from Brighton. It is here that Marotta is at work trying to understand what the margins of this operation are. At the moment, also due to the club’s economic problems, it is unthinkable that the Nerazzurri will pay the clause. However, if an agreement is reached with De Zerbi and the coach asks Brighton to release him, mediation could be attempted to bring the former Sassuolo to Milan.

Motta all’Inter: 30%

Bologna wants to lock down Thiago Motta with a contract until 2025, but nothing is decided yet. The Italian-Brazilian is playing a great season and his quotations in the Nerazzurri are on the rise, but the character limitations and the clashes he had with some players during his career continue to weigh on him (Nzola and Arnautovic above all ). In any case, Inter have put him on the list of possible coaches for next season. Motta has his knowledge of the environment, which is considered an added value.

Pochettino all’Inter: 20%

Among the possible new coaches of theInterthe surprising name is that of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine would have been secretly contacted by Marotta, to test his availability. The former PSG is waiting for a project that will bring him back on track and the General Manager has always liked his name. Pochettino would be an international level profile capable of managing the champions, but also of making young players grow in peace, giving them the opportunities they deserve. The Argentine would have given his availability, however asking for technical guarantees. His name therefore remains vague.

David Luciani