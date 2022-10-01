The coach’s outings on the eve of the match against Roma did not please the president, but the bench will not falter until the stop for the World Cup. The field must now return to give satisfaction
At the green table, but obviously also within a green rectangle, the risk must always be well calculated. The consequences, the moments, the circumstances, ultimately the pros and cons of a choice must be properly calibrated. What advantages could Inzaghi’s conference on Friday bring? What did he add, that “my story shows that where I train my revenues increase, losses are halved and trophies arrive”? Nothing, neither to the team nor to the environment.