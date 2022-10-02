“Worry”, a sentiment admitted by Simone Inzaghi himself, is the prevailing mood in all that variegated universe called Inter. From the last of the fans to the top management with a Chinese identity card, everyone wondering if-how-when the coach will be able to get out of the shadow in which he has slipped. Certainly, the team does not respond to the impulse. Of course, so far Lukaku has been missing like air, injuries are raging and luck is looking elsewhere, but above all the endless repetition of the same chain of errors is worrying.