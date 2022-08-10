The PSG is waiting to sink on the Slovak, but the sale of “Pina” to Sassuolo brings a treasure: will it be enough to convince Zhang to lock down the center?
That’s right, whoever finds a friend finds a treasure. The old sayings are never wrong and they always come back up to date, only this time the protagonists of history are not only the inseparable Milan Skriniar and Andrea Pinamonti, but above all Inter.
