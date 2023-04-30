Home » Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the Nerazzurri have another engine capacity’. Video
Sports

Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the Nerazzurri have another engine capacity’. Video

by admin
Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the Nerazzurri have another engine capacity’. Video

A league

Champions League schedule

Two direct clashes for the Champions League, on the 32nd day, with the intersection between the Milanese and the Romans. After the 1-1 draw between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico, Inter beat Lazio and secured fourth place. Atalanta is also approaching with the victory in Turin. Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place INTER-LAZIO 3-1 – NAPLES-SALERNITANA LIVE

THE 32nd DAY

  • RomaMilan 1-1
  • Torino-Atalanta 1-2
  • Inter-Lazio 3-1
  • Bologna-Juventus

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS

For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order:

  • Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level
  • In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches
  • General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)
  • Draw

THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS

  • 1st place – Champions League group
  • 2nd place – Champions League group
  • 3rd place – Champions League group
  • 4th place – Champions League group
  • 5th place – Europa League groups
  • 6th place – Europa League groups
  • 7th place – Conference League play-offs
See also  TV rights, Tim's appeal to the Antitrust against Sky: "It hinders cancellations"

THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)

You may also like

Modica fencing athletes on the podium of the...

Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated the “IELTS” combination and...

Mercedes team boss Wolff becomes Havard guest editor...

IMF Lombardia honors Undersecretary Magoni – Sport Marketing...

NFL, how did the draft go? — Sportellate.it

Take the lead in appreciating the NBA’s new...

Pešán’s culture shock. The Swiss did not understand...

Itchy eyes: why it comes and how to...

National player Herburger returns to KAC

Basketball Trieste, blunt trauma for Lodovico Deangeli

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy