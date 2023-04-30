Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the Nerazzurri have another engine capacity’. Video

A league

Champions League schedule

Two direct clashes for the Champions League, on the 32nd day, with the intersection between the Milanese and the Romans. After the 1-1 draw between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico, Inter beat Lazio and secured fourth place. Atalanta is also approaching with the victory in Turin. Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place INTER-LAZIO 3-1 – NAPLES-SALERNITANA LIVE

THE 32nd DAY Roma – Milan 1-1

– 1-1 Torino- Atalanta 1-2

1-2 Inter-Lazio 3-1

3-1 Bologna-Juventus

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level

among all teams that finished level In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches

General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)

in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie) Draw