Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the Nerazzurri have another engine capacity’. Video

A league
Champions League schedule
Two direct clashes for the Champions League, on the 32nd day, with the intersection between the Milanese and the Romans. After the 1-1 draw between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico, Inter beat Lazio and secured fourth place. Atalanta is also approaching with the victory in Turin. Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place INTER-LAZIO 3-1 – NAPLES-SALERNITANA LIVE
THE 32nd DAY
- Roma–Milan 1-1
- Torino-Atalanta 1-2
- Inter-Lazio 3-1
- Bologna-Juventus
RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS
For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order:
- Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level
- In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches
- General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)
- Draw
THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS
- 1st place – Champions League group
- 2nd place – Champions League group
- 3rd place – Champions League group
- 4th place – Champions League group
- 5th place – Europa League groups
- 6th place – Europa League groups
- 7th place – Conference League play-offs
THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)