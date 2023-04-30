Home » Ukraine, the joke of Italian aid: twenty self-propelled guns would be unusable
World

by admin
Twenty self-propelled guns delivered by Italy to Ukraine would in fact be unusable: steel giants useless at the front. The supports it Financial Times which reports the statements of an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister. The vehicles donated by the Rome government are included in a list of materials to be scrapped that European countries have sent to Kievclearing out their remnants depots without making a contribution to the build-up of the Ukrainian forces: in practice, a double insult.

