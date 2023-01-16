The Belgian started the session with his team mates, but then continued on his own. No group training for the Croatian and Slovenian who are further behind Big Rom. The Nerazzurri are staying in the same hotel that will host Messi’s PSG

Romelu Lukaku only played part of this afternoon’s session with his teammates at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The Belgian started warming up with the others, but then he sweated alone, performing exercises with a moderate intensity. The goal is to quickly find the best condition and be available for the bench on Wednesday. Separate work also for Handanovic and Brozovic who, thanks to the discomfort in the calf, don’t force. For the Croatian there is a possibility of being on the bench, but it is far from a certainty: after the double muscle injury suffered with the national team in September and during the World Cup, there is the will not to risk anything.

THE OTHERS OK — From the others, however, good news: Calhanoglu and Barella, recovered on Saturday against Hellas, have not felt any new muscle problems and will start the match as starters together with Mkhitaryan. The midfield hinge will be formed by the three of them, with Darmian and Dimarco on the wings. No doubts even in defense, with captain Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni in front of Onana, and in attack, with Dzeko and Lautaro.

NO STADIUM — Tomorrow afternoon the team will support the finishing up again at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium and not in the facility where the final will be held, the King Fahd International Stadium. Not even Milan will step on the grass of the Super Cup stadium. Reason? Preserve it because, after the Spanish Super Cup final (and the two semi-finals of the previous days), it was inevitably… subjected to a certain amount of stress. In addition, Thursday will also host the friendly between PSG and the stars of Riad’s formations (Al-Hilal and Al Nassr). Among them Cristiano Ronaldo who will challenge Messi again. The stage, or the turf, must be at the height of the actors. See also Wu Yifan was arrested to help desensitize young fans who have become infatuated-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

INTER IN LEO’S HOTEL — Speaking of Messi, a curiosity: if Milan are staying in the same hotel that CR7 chose as their home for his professional adventure in Saudi Arabia, Inter chose the same hotel as PSG. With Messi and his companions, however, it is not certain that there will be contact because as soon as they arrive, the Parisians will go to train in Doha. Inter will leave at the end of the final and will land in Milan on Thursday morning.

